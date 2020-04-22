  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex opens over 200 points higher, Nifty above 9,000; RIL gains
Brent oil futures plunge as growing glut feeds market panic
Asia shares off to cautious start,US crude slides
Rupee opens weaker at 76.90 against dollar
Home Business
Business

Coronavirus effect: Oyo to put some India employees on furlough, cuts salaries by 25%

Updated : April 22, 2020 03:05 PM IST

The salary cut will not affect employees earning below Rs 5 lakh per annum. 
Oyo India CEO Rohit Kapoor intimated employees at a town hall on Wednesday that the company had to take tough decisions given the business impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus effect: Oyo to put some India employees on furlough, cuts salaries by 25%

You May Also Like

ValueAct eyes Nintendo with stake of over $1.1 billion

ValueAct eyes Nintendo with stake of over $1.1 billion

After FB deal, Jio's value pegged at 1.7x of Bharti Airtel mcap, 41x of Vodafone Idea

After FB deal, Jio's value pegged at 1.7x of Bharti Airtel mcap, 41x of Vodafone Idea

Experts discuss US President Donald Trump's new immigration ban

Experts discuss US President Donald Trump's new immigration ban

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement