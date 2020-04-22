Business Coronavirus effect: Oyo to put some India employees on furlough, cuts salaries by 25% Updated : April 22, 2020 03:05 PM IST The salary cut will not affect employees earning below Rs 5 lakh per annum. Oyo India CEO Rohit Kapoor intimated employees at a town hall on Wednesday that the company had to take tough decisions given the business impact of the coronavirus pandemic. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365