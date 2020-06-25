  • SENSEX
Coronavirus effect: NRAI issues 'COVID-proofing' guidelines to restaurants

Updated : June 25, 2020 03:56 PM IST

The SOP covers all aspects of restaurant business from seating arrangements to kitchen hygiene in a bid to “COVID-proof” eateries.
It covers guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the health ministry and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).
Among the SOP include maintaining a gap of two metres between tables and ensuring contactless service wherever possible. 
