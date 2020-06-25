Business Coronavirus effect: NRAI issues 'COVID-proofing' guidelines to restaurants Updated : June 25, 2020 03:56 PM IST The SOP covers all aspects of restaurant business from seating arrangements to kitchen hygiene in a bid to “COVID-proof” eateries. It covers guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the health ministry and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Among the SOP include maintaining a gap of two metres between tables and ensuring contactless service wherever possible. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply