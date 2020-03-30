Coronavirus effect: FMCG manufacturers could face crunch as packaging raw material in short supply
Updated : March 30, 2020 12:56 PM IST
Although the government has allowed factories supplying essentials and packaging materials to be operational, some clarity is still needed on the units supplying raw material to these packaging facilities.
“We are facing a hand-to-mouth situation for packaging material. There is uncertainty on whether the next batch of packaging material will reach us. Packaging units need plastic films for wrappers etc. and those smaller units are shut,” said an industry official.