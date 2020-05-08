Business Coronavirus crisis threatens Deutsche Bank's 'bad bank' wind-down Updated : May 08, 2020 12:48 PM IST The fallout from the coronavirus crisis has led analysts and derivatives experts to question whether the bank may need to swallow bigger losses. Some of the assets have 30-year durations and were previously housed in an earlier bad bank set up by Deutsche Bank in 2012 First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365