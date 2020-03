The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has suspended the breath analyser test for all aviation personnel until further orders to prevent the transmission of coronavirus.

In an order, the Indian aviation regulator has said that it has taken the decision to temporarily suspend this test due to extraordinary circumstances and directions issued by the high courts of Kerala and Delhi.

While the test is suspended, all reporting aviation personnel must submit an undertaking that she/he is not under the influence of alcohol and has not consumed any alcohol or psychoactive substance in the 12 hours prior to reporting time.

The undertaking must also contain a warning that violation of the undertaking will lead to suspension of license for a period of three years.

The employer organisations such as airports, airlines and ground handling agencies are also required to conduct random checks to ensure compliance.

The Indian Commercial Pilots Association too had also written to DGCA requesting suspension of the breath analyser test after a SpiceJet pilot tested positive for coronavirus.