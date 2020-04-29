Business Coronavirus brews trouble for tea, disrupts supply as demand spikes Updated : April 29, 2020 09:47 AM IST In March, exports from India slumped 34 percent and nearly halved from Sri Lanka, India's Commerce Ministry and tea brokers say. The bright spot is Kenya, the world's top exporter, which has seen minimal interruption to harvest since March and, according to ITC, may see domestic output rise by 15 percent this year. Turkey, the world's top tea consumer per capita, is usually self-sufficient in production but faces its own labour shortage. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365