Control Print's director shares reasons why margin may be impacted

Shiva Kabra's insights into Control Print's ability to overcome the chip shortage issue and achieve substantial growth in the near term provide a glimpse into the company's resilience and determination. As it continues to innovate and adapt to changing market dynamics, Control Print remains a key player in the Indian marking applications industry.

By CNBC-TV18 Aug 23, 2023 3:56:36 PM IST (Published)

Control Print, a prominent player in the field of manufacturing and supplying ink and consumables for marking applications in India, has been navigating a challenging landscape marked by the global chip shortage and its impact on the industry.

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Shiva Kabra, the director of Control Print, shared some crucial insights into the company's current status and future growth prospects.
He began the discussion by addressing the chip shortage issue. He revealed, "The shortage issue has been resolved to a great extent and production is back to normalisation since the last 7-8 months."
However, Kabra also highlighted a potential downside to this resolution, stating, "Margin may be impacted, as there is high-cost inventory in the system."
Despite these challenges, Kabra exuded confidence in Control Print's ability to thrive in the near term. He emphasised, "We have a good product range so we believe we can increase our share of the market at least in the near term. For the next two years, we should grow pretty faster than the market."
One of the most noteworthy statements made by Kabra during the interview was the ambitious growth target he set for Control Print. He confidently stated, "We could go to 20 percent market share. If we have Rs 400 crore topline, we could be at 19.5 percent market share."
Furthermore, Kabra discussed the company's potential for growth without significant capital expenditure. He stated, "We should be able to hit Rs 400-450 crore topline without any significant capital expansion."
Control Print, under Shiva Kabra's leadership, remains dedicated to delivering high-quality ink and consumables for marking applications across India. With a strong product range and a strategic vision for growth, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the improving semiconductor supply chain situation and navigate any challenges that lie ahead.
Tags

Chip shortageControl PrintResults Boardroom

