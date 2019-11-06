CONTEST: Gifting ideas for the festive season

With the holiday season in full swing, people are scurrying to plan family get-togethers and buy the perfect gifts for their loved ones. From boxes of chocolates and home decor items to jewellery and beauty hampers, with the variety available today, online and in stores, you'll be spoiled for choice. But if you really want to express your love to your family and friends, explore some thoughtful, personalised gifting ideas that will make the season more joyous.

In partnership with Twitter and YONO SBI, we are exploring the unique trends in gifting and encouraging new-age gifting ideas that transform the way you celebrate the festive season. From Christmas to the New Year, we want to uncover alternate gifting ideas that are meaningful and capture the festive spirit.

Start a new trend of original and unique gifting ideas that can go from handmade gifts to eco-friendly gifts. A beauty hamper with all the bath and body essentials made from natural ingredients can really complement one’s busy lifestyle, while a food hamper with a healthy twist is ideal for those watching their calories while trying to enjoy festive celebrations. For those fiercely dedicated to working towards a sustainable future, you can opt for eco-friendly gifts such as solar chargers, biodegradable pots or recycled clothing. You can also look at corporate gifting ideas which can motivate hundreds of a company’s professionals. What’s more we also have lined up a photography workshop with an industry veteran photographer to help you click your gifts better and make them more appealing. Keep following us to know more on the schedule.



Log on to Twitter



Upload an image based on the concept of festive gifting and share a short description of your gifting idea.



Use the hashtag #BestGiftForward and tag @CNBCTV18Live and @TheOfficialSBI.



One lucky winner will get a mobile handset worth up to ₹60,000 from us and a live interview with CNBCTV18.com via Twitter.

This is a partnered post.