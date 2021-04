The shortage of containers for exports has been a big problem for auto original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). SS Gill, Senior VP and Head-International Business at Volvo Eicher said that the difficulty remains, but companies are trying workarounds.

“The container shortage situation is not yet resolved” Gill said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“As the exports are rising, the business is picking up. There are ways and means that people have found to manage the entire situation,” he said, adding that the present challenge was a good opportunity to improve efficiencies.

“This is also an opportunity for India as a country to even think of starting manufacturing those containers,” he shared.

Gill said demand had almost returned to pre-COVID levels.

“We are seeing the demand picking up because we are supplying trucks and buses to about 34 countries in the developing world. So in the developing countries overall, the demand is still reasonably okay. It is something like pre-COVID level,” he said.

“Apart from the passenger bus segment, most of the other segments have started seeing good traction and we have seen the last five months better than the previous year,” he stated.

On revenues, he said, “It would be somewhere between the last peak of FY19 and FY18 – somewhere around that is what we are looking at even in the export markets.”