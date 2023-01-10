The National Consumer Helpline receives more than seven lakh (700,000) complaints each year, with more than half of those coming through the phone helpline. To better serve consumers, the Ministry has opened more than 50 helplines in 10 different languages.
Consumers in India will soon have an easier way to report faulty products and services. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs has announced that it will begin accepting complaints through WhatsApp on the National Consumer Helpline, sources told CNBC Awaaz.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Crypto makes it to Hollywood: More than half a dozen FTX-based productions in the making
IST5 Min(s) Read
Private investments in India doubled in Oct-Dec quarter on government initiatives, shows CMIE data
IST3 Min(s) Read
After all the hookups, Tinder wants to redefine the relationship
IST6 Min(s) Read
What does this mean for customers?
This step will allow customers to easily register their complaints and even send documents related to the issue. In addition to making it easier to file a complaint, the Ministry will also allow customers to track the status of their complaint through WhatsApp. This means that customers will be able to receive updates on the progress of their complaint without having to call or visit the consumer forum in person.
Also read: Now repair your gadgets yourself, find manuals on 'Right to repair portal' by following these steps
How are complaints filed right now?
The complaints are made by calling 1800-11-4000 or 1915 (all days except national holidays from 8 am to 8 pm) or sending an SMS at 8800001915. This can also be done through their website https://consumerhelpline.gov.in/user/signup.php or via the NCH app or Umang app.
The National Consumer Helpline receives more than seven lakh (700,000) complaints each year, with more than half of those coming through the phone helpline. To better serve consumers, the Ministry has opened more than 50 helplines in 10 different languages.
Of the complaints that are received, 90 percent are successfully resolved through the helpline. The remaining complaints are referred to the consumer court for further action.
With the addition of the WhatsApp feature, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs hopes to make it even easier for consumers to report bad products and services and get the help they need.
Also read: Grievance redressal mechanism of e-commerce players not up to mark: Consumer Affairs Secy
Consumers will soon be able to register complaints through WhatsApp: Sources
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!