business News

Consumers will soon be able to register complaints through WhatsApp: Sources
By CNBCTV18.com Jan 10, 2023 1:54:42 PM IST (Published)

The National Consumer Helpline receives more than seven lakh (700,000) complaints each year, with more than half of those coming through the phone helpline. To better serve consumers, the Ministry has opened more than 50 helplines in 10 different languages.

Consumers in India will soon have an easier way to report faulty products and services. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs has announced that it will begin accepting complaints through WhatsApp on the National Consumer Helpline, sources told CNBC Awaaz.

What does this mean for customers?
This step will allow customers to easily register their complaints and even send documents related to the issue. In addition to making it easier to file a complaint, the Ministry will also allow customers to track the status of their complaint through WhatsApp. This means that customers will be able to receive updates on the progress of their complaint without having to call or visit the consumer forum in person.
Also read:  Now repair your gadgets yourself, find manuals on 'Right to repair portal' by following these steps
How are complaints filed right now?
The complaints are made by calling 1800-11-4000 or 1915 (all days except national holidays from 8 am to 8 pm) or sending an SMS at 8800001915. This can also be done through their website https://consumerhelpline.gov.in/user/signup.php or via the NCH app or Umang app.
Also read: Paid reviews admissible, but there has to be a disclosure: Consumer Affairs Secretary
Of the complaints that are received, 90 percent are successfully resolved through the helpline. The remaining complaints are referred to the consumer court for further action.
With the addition of the WhatsApp feature, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs hopes to make it even easier for consumers to report bad products and services and get the help they need.
Also read: Grievance redressal mechanism of e-commerce players not up to mark: Consumer Affairs Secy

X