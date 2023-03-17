Consumers can now use WhatsApp to lodge complaints — here's how

Consumers can either send a message on 8800001915 or scan the QR code on the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) website to lodge a complaint via WhatsApp.

Consumers can now send a message on WhatsApp to register their complaints as well as check their status and read FAQs as well. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs and leading conversational engagement platform Gupshup with WhatsApp have announced the launch of a chatbot for filing consumer complaints.

The chatbot is available in Hindi and English and is available 24x7. It takes users through a step-by-step process of selecting their state, nature of grievance as well as gives the option to upload a document to complete the submission process on WhatsApp.

Earlier, consumers had to call on the NCH helpline or log on to the NCH app to register a complaint. Registering a complaint via WhatsApp would reduce the time for the same.

"The launch of the WhatsApp chatbot for filing consumer complaints is a step forward in our efforts to empower consumers through awareness and education and underpins our efforts on consumer protection in India. We are committed to providing access to efficient query resolution and redressal mechanisms to consumers and the WhatsApp chatbot is a significant step in that direction," said Nidhi Khare, Additional Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs.

Meanwhile, the Co-Founder and CEO of Gupshup, Beerud Shah, said this is a big step towards giving consumers the power to report and seek faster redressal.