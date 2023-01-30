Consumer Affairs Ministry calls for strict implementation of new packaging rules

According to the rules of packaging, it is mandatory to provide information of more than 10 details on the packet.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs has instructed the legal metrology officers of states to strictly enforce the packaging rules on all products. In the interest of the consumers, it is mandatory for the companies to give out more than 10 details regarding the product on the packaging.

The new rules of packaging

It is mandatory to mention the following details on the packaging:

Name of the product manufacturing firm

Country

Commodity name

Manufacturing date

Import data

MRP

Customer care details

According to the rules of packaging, it is mandatory to provide information of more than 10 details on the packet. It has come to the ministry's notice that there are many sellers, companies, e-commerce firms who are not following the rules.

On another note, Consumers in India will soon have an easier way to report faulty products and services. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs announced that it will begin accepting complaints through WhatsApp on the National Consumer Helpline, sources said earlier this week.

