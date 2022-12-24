English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homebusiness News

Considering Hinduja’s revised offer is a violation of process: Torrent Investments to RCap Admin

Considering Hinduja’s revised offer is a violation of process: Torrent Investments to RCap Admin

Considering Hinduja’s revised offer is a violation of process: Torrent Investments to RCap Admin
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Ritu Singh  Dec 24, 2022 1:31:24 PM IST (Published)

Torrent had emerged as the highest bidder under the challenger process by offering Rs 8,640 crore. on December 21, 2023. However, Hinduja subsequently submitted a revised offer worth Rs 9,000 crore in NPV terms.

Torrent Investments Private Limited, which emerged as the top bidder to acquire Anil Ambani’s Reliance Capital (RCap) by the auction deadline, had objected RCap’s Administrator from considering the revised offer from the Hinduja Group and stated that entertaining the revised offer would be a violation of process.

Recommended Articles

View All
Year ender 2022 | SBI, ICICI and other large banks rise like the phoenix

Year ender 2022 | SBI, ICICI and other large banks rise like the phoenix

IST3 Min(s) Read

Omicron new variant in India: What are high-risk states up to

Omicron new variant in India: What are high-risk states up to

IST5 Min(s) Read

A fresh Covid wave: Let's spruce up our health ecosystem in no time

A fresh Covid wave: Let's spruce up our health ecosystem in no time

IST4 Min(s) Read

The three probable scenarios for Gold in 2023, according to Quantum AMC

The three probable scenarios for Gold in 2023, according to Quantum AMC

IST2 Min(s) Read


This comes after Torrent Group emerged as the highest bidder under the challenger process by offering Rs 8,640 crore on December 21, 2023. However, Hinduja subsequently submitted a revised offer with a higher amount in NPV terms.
However, Hinduja subsequently submitted a revised offer worth Rs 9,000 crore in NPV terms. Hindujas submitted their bid after the e-auction process ended,
Hinduja Global has submitted a bid for debt-ridden Reliance Capital to lenders, topping the offer made by Torrent Investment in the auction conducted as part of its resolution process, people in the know of the matter told CNBC-TV18.
According to the sources, Torrent Investments had termed Hinduja’s revised offer as 'patently illegal'. Torrent Group also has hinted at legal action if creditors don’t accept its offer.
Also Read | Hinduja surprises with revised bid for Reliance Capital, tops Torrent offer
Hinduja Group's this move would delay the resolution process as the committee of creditors (CoC) would be keen on getting the higher price. This committee was led by LIC and EPFO.
The Committee of Creditors is set to meet on January 3, 2024, to consider bids and decide on voting. Moreover, lenders would be reviewing the bids and analysing the fine print.
The offers for RCap have almost doubled in the last few weeks. Piramal-Cosmea financial had emerged as the highest bidder with their offer of Rs 5,231 crore during the first round of bidding in November.
Interestingly, the current highest offer still falls short of Reliance Capital’s liquidation value of nearly Rs 13,000 crore.
(Edited by : Vivek Dubey)
Note To Readers

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Anil AmbaniHinduja GroupRCAPReliance CapitalTorrent group

Next Article

Videocon loan case: CBI to produce ICICI Bank's ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, her husband at Mumbai Special Court today