Confident that operating margin will keep improving; don't see any challenges with retention of insurance partners: PB Fintech

Policybazaar IPO opens today and PB FinTech, the parent company is in focus. Policybazaar plans to raise about Rs 5,700 crore through its IPO that comprises a fresh issue of Rs 3,750 crore and an offer-for-sale of Rs 1,960 crore. CNBC-TV18 spoke to Yashish Dahiya, Chairman & CEO of PB Fintech.

On operating performance Yashish Dahiya, Chairman and CEO, PB Fintech, said, “The operating margin over time will keep improving for a very simple reason that as you get older as a business, your customers come more to you to buy than to research. Your technology processes keep improving so things become a little more efficient every year and your people keep getting better trained so their efficiency also goes up.”

He added, “I am pretty confident the operating margins will keep improving. I have no doubt there. Now, that said, we have a core business and we have experiments. So, if you have to look at our business, you have to look at three parts - the core business growth, core business efficiency, and value of experiments.”

He also said that their core business is at almost 40 percent gross margin and there is no reason why that margin will not climb further up.

On insurance platform, Dahiya said, “We work with 51 insurance companies ― that is a lot of insurance companies ― we have a lot of good quality business. Our partners benefit a lot from access to that business and we also benefit because our partners create great business. So it's a very symbiotic relationship.”

He added, “Policybazaar definitely has a research role and if it has a research role, then for insurance companies with the best products, it makes a lot of sense to have their products visible on the platform, it makes little sense to not have your product on the primary research platform in the country. So, I don't see any challenge whatsoever in retention of insurance partners.”

On insurance market Dahiya said, “The market insurance market tends to grow at 10 to 15 percent every year. We, as a channel, have historically grown a lot faster than the insurance market, actually at least double the rate of the insurance market is how we have grown in the past. The future might be different but you could take some guidance out of that. In the past there has almost never been a case when we have not grown at least double the rate of the insurance industry.”

