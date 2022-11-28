CONCOR disinvestment approval likely by next week

Government-owned Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) looks after the transportation and handling of containers. It also offers many types of logistic facilities including dry port. At present, the Central government has 54.8 percent stake in CONCOR, and for the ongoing fiscal year it has set a target of Rs 65,000 crore for disinvestment.

Approval of the expression of interest (EoI) for the Container Corporation of India's (CONCOR) disinvestment may be received by next week, people in the know of the matter told CNBC Awaaz.

The evaluation sub committee will hold a meeting next week and the railway and finance ministry officials would be part of it as well.

What next?

The EoI will be finalised based on the feedback in next week's meeting. Sources said that CONCOR officials will also be present in the meeting.

Many big brokerage houses have advised to buy the stock. Motilal Oswal has set a target of Rs 870. Global research firm Nomura has also advised to buy the stock.

A target of Rs 918 has been given on the stock. It has been said in the report that the company will benefit greatly from the Land License Fee (LLF) policy.

In the July-September quarter, the company's profit increased by 20 percent to Rs 303.80 crore. Exactly a year ago, the company's profit was Rs 253 crore. At the same time, the company's income has increased from Rs 1,900.28 crore to Rs 2,030.94 crore.

