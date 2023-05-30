English
Concept Medical gets fourth IDE approval from USFDA for sirolimus coated balloon

Magic Touch PTA is the world’s first Sirolimus coated balloon with extensive commercial usage in Europe, major markets of Asia and the Mid-Eastern markets.

Concept Medical, a global leader in innovative medical devices, has received its fourth Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the treatment of Superficial Femoral Arteries (SFA). The company has already received three other IDE approvals for its SCB Magic Touch family of products for the coronary In-Stent Restenosis (ISR), Coronary Small Vessel and Below-the-Knee indications.

"The 4th IDE approval is for the device, MagicTouch PTA, which is aimed to change the treatment of SFA disorders, dramatically improving patient outcomes," Concept Medical said.
Lower extremity Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) affects an estimated quarter million adults in Europe and North America and is associated with significant morbidity and mortality, with atherosclerosis being the main cause. Stenosed and occluded SFA remain major contributors to the PAD.
