After seven long months, India’s competition commission gets a new chairperson

Kaur is 1988 batch Punjab cadre IAS appointed as CCI Chairperson for a period of 5 years.

After seven months the Competition Commission of India has gotten a new chairperson. Ravneet Kaur has been appointed as the new chairperson of CCI. The Ministry of Personnel Public Grievances and Pensions informed the same in a notice.

Kaur is 1988 batch Punjab cadre IAS appointed as CCI Chairperson for a period of 5 years.

CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported that the government was working on appointing a new CCI chairperson soon.

(Will be updated)