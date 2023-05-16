Breaking News
Nifty Midcap above 33,000 for the first time in 19 months
After seven long months, India’s competition commission gets a new chairperson

By Parikshit Luthra  May 16, 2023 11:14:22 AM IST (Updated)

Kaur is 1988 batch Punjab cadre IAS appointed as CCI Chairperson for a period of 5 years. 

After seven months the Competition Commission of India has gotten a new chairperson. Ravneet Kaur has been appointed as the new chairperson of CCI. The Ministry of Personnel Public Grievances and Pensions informed the same in a notice.

CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported  that the government was working on appointing a new CCI chairperson soon.
