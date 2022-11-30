Zydus Lifesciences aims to build its specialty pharma business over the next five years

The company is targeting to maintain double-digit growth in the India business for the medium term.

Ahmedabad-based generic drugs manufacturer Zydus Lifesciences is looking to focus on building a specialty pharma business over the next 4-5 years.

At its analyst meet, the management said that the company would look to capture opportunities that come up in old vanilla products as well. Besides this, it continues to file 20-30 new drug applications (NDAs) in the US every year.

Within the specialty business, the company believes that Saroglitazar will turn out to be one of the key drugs for the business going forward. The DGCI had approved the Saroglitazar Mg, used in the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in December 2020.

Based on all of this, the company is targeting to maintain double-digit growth in the India business for the medium term. The India formulations business contributed to nearly a third of the overall topline in the September quarter and registered growth of 4 percent year-on-year.

The management also said that it is in the process of taking steps for the wellness business such as cost control and price hikes to improve profitability.

Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday announced the acquisition of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) arm of Watson Pharma on a cash-free and debt-free basis at a lump-sum consideration of Rs 46.77 crore.

Brokerage firm InCred Capital highlighted Zydus Life has its top pick within the Pharma space with an add rating and a price target of Rs 593.