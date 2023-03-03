English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsZydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod to market infantile spasm drug vigabatrin

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod to market infantile spasm drug vigabatrin

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod to market infantile spasm drug vigabatrin
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Mar 3, 2023 5:55:04 PM IST (Updated)

The USFDA gave its final approval for vigabatrin oral solution. Shares of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd ended at Rs 472.80, up by Rs 6.40, or 1.37 percent on the BSE.

Indian drug maker Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Friday, March 3, said it has received the final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for marketing vigabatrin for oral solution USP.

Recommended Articles

View All
Investing in volatile markets? These strategies help you to generate risk-adjusted returns

Investing in volatile markets? These strategies help you to generate risk-adjusted returns

Mar 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

North-East Poll Results | BJP emerges a clear winner while the opposition remains at its divided best

North-East Poll Results | BJP emerges a clear winner while the opposition remains at its divided best

Mar 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

North-East Poll Results | BJP's primacy and continued woes of Congress

North-East Poll Results | BJP's primacy and continued woes of Congress

Mar 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: Why the SC’s judgment on appointment of Election Commissioners being hailed as a landmark one

Explained: Why the SC’s judgment on appointment of Election Commissioners being hailed as a landmark one

Mar 2, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Vigabatrin for oral solution is indicated for the treatment of refractory complex partial seizures as adjunctive therapy in patients who are two years of age and older. It is also used to treat infantile spasms in babies and children between the ages of one month and two years.


Also Read: Bharat Forge in focus after North America Class 8 truck orders rise in February

The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad, the company said in an exchange filing.

Vigabatrin for oral solution USP, 500 mg had annual sales of $233.7 million in the United States. The group now has 349 approvals and has so far filed over 440 ANDAs (abbreviated new drug applications) since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: Mar 3, 2023 5:45 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

USFDAZydus Group

Previous Article

Tech Mahindra reorganising platform business under one brand, succession plan to follow

Next Article

RBI slaps Rs 3.06-crore penalty on Amazon Pay India for KYC non-compliance

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X