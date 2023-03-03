Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod to market infantile spasm drug vigabatrin

The USFDA gave its final approval for vigabatrin oral solution. Shares of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd ended at Rs 472.80, up by Rs 6.40, or 1.37 percent on the BSE.

Indian drug maker Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Friday, March 3, said it has received the final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for marketing vigabatrin for oral solution USP.

Vigabatrin for oral solution is indicated for the treatment of refractory complex partial seizures as adjunctive therapy in patients who are two years of age and older. It is also used to treat infantile spasms in babies and children between the ages of one month and two years.

The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad, the company said in an exchange filing.

Vigabatrin for oral solution USP, 500 mg had annual sales of $233.7 million in the United States. The group now has 349 approvals and has so far filed over 440 ANDAs (abbreviated new drug applications) since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.