CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsZydus Lifesciences gets US drug regulator approval for acne drug

Zydus Lifesciences gets US drug regulator approval for acne drug

Zydus Lifesciences has received a total of 378 USFDA approvals and has filed more than 444 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) (as of June 30, 2023) since the process of filing started in FY 2003-04.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 31, 2023 3:55:30 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Zydus Lifesciences gets US drug regulator approval for acne drug
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Thursday announced that it has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Isotretinoin Tablets, used in the treatment of severe cystic acne.

Share Market Live


The pharmaceutical company has been awarded the final approval for the Isotretinoin Capsules USP 10 mg, 20 mg 30 mg and 40 mg from the USFDA. The Reference Listed Drug (RLD) for this drug is Accutane Capsules 10 mg, 20 mg and 40 mg, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges.
The aforementioned tablets are recommended for the treatment of severe cystic acne, which is also known as nodular acne. The capsules are used when none of the other treatments have worked, for example, applying benzoyl peroxide or clindamycin to the skin, or taking tetracycline or minocycline orally.
As per Section 505-1 of the United States Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act), the company needs to submit a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) for the manufacturing of Isotretinoin Tablets.
Also Read: Shares of Royal Enfield's parent company snap three-day gaining streak, slides ahead of Bullet 350 launch
Zydus Lifesciences has informed the bourses, that the USFDA has approved its proposed REMS on the aforementioned drug, adding that the company’s ‘Isotretinoin iPLEDGE REMS’ contains Elements to Assure Safe Use (ETASU), along with an implementation system.
As per IQVIA MAT data for July 2023, the Isotretinoin Capsules USP, 10 mg, 20 mg 30 mg and 40 mg had annual sales worth $165 million in the United States.
So far, Zydus Lifesciences has received a total of 378 approvals and has filed more than 444 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) (as of June 30, 2023) since the process of filing started in FY 2003-04.
Shares of Zydus Lifesciences were trading 0.36 percent lower at Rs 625.9 per piece on BSE at 3:10 PM on Thursday.
Catch highlights of the August 31 session with CNBC-TV18.com's market blog 
(Edited by : Asmita Pant)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Zydus

Recommended Articles

View All
Amazon inks pact with India Post to ease cross-border logistics for MSMEs

Amazon inks pact with India Post to ease cross-border logistics for MSMEs

Aug 31, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Adani Group shares hit by another investigative report, Rs 35,000 crore market cap eroded

Adani Group shares hit by another investigative report, Rs 35,000 crore market cap eroded

Aug 31, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Jupiter Wagons to enter EV market with electric commercial vehicles in early 2024

Jupiter Wagons to enter EV market with electric commercial vehicles in early 2024

Aug 31, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO subscription opens on September 6, aims to raise Rs 542 crore

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO subscription opens on September 6, aims to raise Rs 542 crore

Aug 31, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X