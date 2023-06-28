Zydus Lifesciences' breast cancer drug gets tentative nod from USFDA

Palbociclib, which will be manufactured in SEZ, Ahmedabad, is used to treat a certain type of breast cancer. It works by slowing or stopping the growth of cancer cells. Shares of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd ended at Rs 582.05, up by Rs 20.20, or 3.60 percent on the BSE.

Drug firm Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Wednesday, June 28, said it has received a tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for palbociclib tablets, 75 mg, 100 mg, and 125 mg.

Palbociclib is used to treat a certain type of breast cancer. It works by slowing or stopping the growth of cancer cells. The product will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility in SEZ, Ahmedabad, the company said in an exchange filing

As of March 31, 2023, palbociclib tablets, 75 mg, 100 mg, and 125 mg had annual sales of $3.3 billion in the United States (IQVIA MAT April 2023), it said.