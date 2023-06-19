Zydus Lifesciences acne tablet gets final USFDA approval

Minocycline hydrochloride extended-release tablets are used to treat moderate to severe acne in people 12 years and older. Shares of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd ended at Rs 554.35, up by Rs 3.55, or 0.64 percent on the BSE.

Drug firm Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Monday (June 19) said the company has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for minocycline hydrochloride extended-release tablets USP, 55 mg, 65 mg, and 115 mg.

Minocycline hydrochloride extended-release tablets are used to treat moderate to severe acne in people 12 years and older. Minocycline belongs to a class of drugs known as tetracycline antibiotics, it said in an exchange filing.