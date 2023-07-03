USFDA closes inspection at Zydus' Ahmedabad unit with VAI recommendation - Stock cools from 52-week high

The inspection has been closed with a ‘voluntary action indicated’ (VAI) recommendation in the EIR.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. shares recorded a new 52-week high of Rs 594.6 per on Monday after the company’s Ahmedabad unit received an ‘Establishment Inspection Report’ (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Zydus Lifesciences informed the stock exchanges that the US drug regulator conducted an inspection at the Pharmez unit in Ahmedabad between March 20-24, 2023. The inspection has been closed with a ‘voluntary action indicated’ (VAI) recommendation in the EIR.