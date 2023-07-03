CNBC TV18
USFDA closes inspection at Zydus' Ahmedabad unit with VAI recommendation Stock cools from 52 week high

USFDA closes inspection at Zydus' Ahmedabad unit with VAI recommendation - Stock cools from 52-week high

USFDA closes inspection at Zydus' Ahmedabad unit with VAI recommendation - Stock cools from 52-week high
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 3, 2023 3:32:36 PM IST (Published)

The inspection has been closed with a ‘voluntary action indicated’ (VAI) recommendation in the EIR.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. shares recorded a new 52-week high of Rs 594.6 per on Monday after the company’s Ahmedabad unit received an ‘Establishment Inspection Report’ (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Zydus Lifesciences informed the stock exchanges that the US drug regulator conducted an inspection at the Pharmez unit in Ahmedabad between March 20-24, 2023. The inspection has been closed with a ‘voluntary action indicated’ (VAI) recommendation in the EIR.


“The inspection has been classified as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI). The EIR report indicates that the inspection is closed,” Zydus Lifesciences said in its disclosure to the stock exchanges on Monday.

