Zydus granted ‘Orphan Drug Designation’ by US FDA for ZYIL1 used to treat CAPS

Zydus has been granted an ‘Orphan Drug Designation’ by the US FDA for ZYIL1 used in the treatment of patients with Cryopyrin Associated Periodic Syndrome (CAPS). Orphan Drug Designation by US FDA for ZYIL1, provides eligibility for certain development incentives, including tax credits for qualified clinical testing, prescription drug user fee exemptions and seven-year marketing exclusivity upon FDA approval.

US FDA's Office of Orphan Drug Products grants orphan status to support the development of medicines for the treatment of rare diseases that affects less than 2 lakh people in the United States

In September 2022, Zydus announced a positive Phase 2 proof-of-concept (POC) study in CAPS patients, and the publication of Phase 1 study results in Clinical Pharmacology in Drug Development, supporting the advancement of ZYIL1 into pivotal clinical trials in CAPS patients.

CAPS is a rare, life-long, auto-inflammatory condition, caused by NLRP3 activating mutations and is classified as an orphan disease. CAPS patients also experience multiple neurological complications like sensorineural hearing loss, migraine, headache, aseptic meningitis and myalgia. Bone deformities and neurological impairments have been reported in Neonatal Onset Multisystem Inflammatory Disease (NOMID), the most severe form of CAPS.

‘This Orphan Drug Designation from the US FDA underlines the urgent need to develop ZYIL1 to address this rare and critical chronic inflammatory condition CAPS, a highly unmet medical need. ZYIL1 demonstrated Phase 2 proof-of-concept in CAPS patients showing rapid clinical improvement as early as day 3 which was sustained till the end of the treatment, in addition to the improvement in inflammatory markers like Serum Amyloid A (SAA), CRP, IL-6. There were no Serious Adverse Events (SAEs) observed.’ Pankaj R. Patel, Chairman, of Zydus Lifesciences says.

On December 16, 2021, Zydus received an 'Orphan Drug Designation' from the US FDA for its antimalarial compound ZY19489. Zydus received final approval from US FDA for erythromycin tablets USP, 250 mg and 500 mg on March 3, 2022

Zydus Life stock did show a mild recovery on US FDA ‘Orphan Drug Designation’ for ZYIL1 & is now trading flat in today’s session. Stock is up more than 13 percent for the year & is up 2 percent this month.

