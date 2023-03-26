Zydus gets three observations from USFDA, also recalls over 55k bottles of generic drug from US market

Additionally on Friday the home-grown drug maker announced that it has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Doxepin Hydrochloride capsules USP, 150 mg used to treat depression and anxiety.

A USFDA inspection was conducted at Zydus Lifesciences Limited's Pharmez, Ahmedabad manufacturing facility SEZ-1 between March 20 and March 24, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing. Three observations were made during the pre-approval inspection (PAI) and GMP audit.

According to the company, no observations regarding data integrity were made, and the company is working to resolve them.

Additionally Zydus is also recalling over 55,000 bottles of generic medication in the US market due to failed impurities specifications, reported news agency PTI.

According to the latest enforcement report from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc is recalling 21,936 (30 count) and 33,096 (100 count) bottles of Colchicine tablets used to treat gout. It is manufactured by Ahmedabad-based Zydus Lifesciences and marketed in the US by New Jersey-based Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc.

Additionally on Friday the home-grown drug maker announced that it has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Doxepin Hydrochloride capsules USP, 150 mg used to treat depression and anxiety.

The company, in a stock exchange said “Doxepin Hydrochloride capsule is indicated to treat mental/mood problems. It helps improve moods and feelings of well-being, relieves anxiety and tension, helps sleep better and increases the energy level."

The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad, mentioned the official release. According to the pharma major, doxepin hydrochloride capsules USP, 150 mg had annual sales of $2.11 million in the United States.

Also read: Zydus receives final approval from US FDA for bacterial infections tablets

On March 21, Zydus Lifesciences had received final approval from the US FDA for Tofacitinib tablets, 5 mg, and 10 mg, respectively, for treatment of certain types of arthritis. Prior to this, the pharma company received final approval from USFDA for Erythromycin tablets USP, 250 mg and 500 mg, which is used to treat a wide variety of bacterial infections.

Also read: Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for Tofacitinib tablets

The group now has 354 approvals and has so far filed over 440 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY2003-04.

Shares of Zydus Lifescienes on Friday, closed at Rs 480 down 0.3 percent from the previous close on the BSE. The shares have gained over 30 percent in six months.

Also read: Zydus Life gets final US FDA nod for depression and anxiety treatment capsules