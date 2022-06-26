Timeline: Zomato’s year-long pursuit of Blinkit

Our work over the last 5 years allowed us the tools and the privilege of enabling an ecosystem that could promise to deliver groceries to every household in Gurgaon within 15 mins.Yesterday, over 7000 households experienced delivery within 15 mins. 🚀https://t.co/TbSD3l9A1y— Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) July 27, 2021
I want to chime in about the hate we are getting for delivering groceries in 10 minutes... pic.twitter.com/RNhFvd6ojV— Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) August 28, 2021
Here's why we are temporarily closing down areas without 10-minute delivery service. @letsblinkit pic.twitter.com/7LT79vNEJY— Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) December 20, 2021
Grofers is now Blinkit.Delivering your everyday essentials in a blink of an eye. @letsblinkithttps://t.co/27oH7lHHj3❤️💛 https://t.co/PYgLCixQZY— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 13, 2021
Thanks @TVMohandasPai for raising an important question. Please see the attached note – hopefully, this will give you more confidence in the principles and processes of governance being followed at Zomato.Next time, please tag me directly on such queries and skip @sbikh https://t.co/HtgpBdC6xy pic.twitter.com/MjLgQL3aoP— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 10, 2021