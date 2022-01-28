Zomato sets up non-banking finance company; acquires stake in UrbanPiper, AdOnMo

Food delivery company Zomato has set up a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company as a non-banking finance company and bought a minor stake in AdOnMo, the advertising-tech firm and UrbanPiper Tech, a B2B software platform.

"Both UrbanPiper and AdOnMo investments are synergistic to our core business and will help accelerate the growth of these companies which will help in filling important gaps in the food ordering and delivery ecosystem in India," Zomato said in an exchange release.

"This is to further inform the exchange that board in its meeting held today also approved the incorporation of wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company as Non-Banking Finance Company," it added. The name of the NBFC is subject to approval by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, it said.

The proposed paid-up capital for the NBFC is Rs 3 crore and the authorised paid-up capital is pegged at Rs 10 crore. The subsidiary will also need the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) approval to carry out the NBFC business.

Also Read | Bottom fishing in Zomato? Check what a bulls vs bears scenario suggests for food delivery app stock

The company has invested $5 million in UrbanPiper for a 5 percent stake as part of a larger $24 million funding round, it said in a press release. UrbanPiper acts like a middle later between restaurants, food ordering and delivery players. It enables restaurants to seamlessly integrate multiple players through a single digital interface.

Zomato has invested $15 million in AdOnMo for a 19 percent stake. This ad-tech company enables cloud-connected digital screens with contextual and targeted advertising capabilities. It takes targeted digital advertising beyond personal devices to outdoor digital screens.

"Growth in AdOnMo's platform will help our food ordering and delivery business leverage new digital avenues for customer acquisition," Zomato said in an exchange release.

The MD and CEO of Zomato, Deepinder Goyal has an investment in Bace Fund LP, which had also invested in AdOnMo in December 2019. Base Fund currently owns 13 percent of the company. However, in the exchange release, Zomato said, Goyal's holding of $100,000 is an insignificant portion of the fund.

Also Read | I have been waiting for a bear market, Zomato CEO tells employees amid steep fall in stock price