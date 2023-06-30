Chris Wood's Greed and Fear to increase investment in Zomato by further cutting ONGC stake

Greed and Fear had introduced an investment in Zomato with a four percent weightage in the India long-only portfolio in May.

Chris Wood of Jefferies is set to increase his investment in food delivery platform Zomato by another percentage point, just a month after introducing an investment in his portfolios. Shares of Zomato are trading close to their 52-week high.

The investment will be increased by trimming the investment made in state-run ONGC.

Greed and Fear had introduced an investment in Zomato with a four percent weightage in the India long-only portfolio in May. That investment was made instead of HDFC Life, which was removed from the portfolio. A similar four percent weightage was allocated to Zomato in Greed & Fear's global long-only portfolio by shaving off investments in Chinese online platforms Alibaba and JD.com.

On Wednesday, Prosus, which holds a 33 percent stake in Zomato's rival Swiggy, said that the latter's core food delivery business Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) came in at $2.6 billion , a growth of 26 percent from last year. In comparison, Zomato had food delivery GMV of $3.2 billion in calendar year 2022. Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities suggested a GMV share of 55-45 in Zomato's favour, reflecting strong execution and customer stickiness, despite discounts coming off the platform.

Brokerage firm Citi noted that Zomato is ahead on the profitability curve when compared to Swiggy. The firm has maintained a buy recommendation on Zomato with a price target of Rs 84. Kotak Institutional Equities has also maintained its buy recommendation on Zomato with a price target of Rs 95.

Shares of Zomato recently crossed their IPO price of Rs 76 for the first time since April last year, making a 52-week high of Rs 80.30. The stock has gained nearly 25 percent on a year-to-date basis.