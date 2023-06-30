CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsChris Wood's Greed and Fear to increase investment in Zomato by further cutting ONGC stake

Chris Wood's Greed and Fear to increase investment in Zomato by further cutting ONGC stake

Chris Wood's Greed and Fear to increase investment in Zomato by further cutting ONGC stake
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Hormaz Fatakia  Jun 30, 2023 8:26:38 AM IST (Published)

Greed and Fear had introduced an investment in Zomato with a four percent weightage in the India long-only portfolio in May.

Chris Wood of Jefferies is set to increase his investment in food delivery platform Zomato by another percentage point, just a month after introducing an investment in his portfolios. Shares of Zomato are trading close to their 52-week high.

Live TV

Loading...

The investment will be increased by trimming the investment made in state-run ONGC.
Greed and Fear had introduced an investment in Zomato with a four percent weightage in the India long-only portfolio in May. That investment was made instead of HDFC Life, which was removed from the portfolio. A similar four percent weightage was allocated to Zomato in Greed & Fear's global long-only portfolio by shaving off investments in Chinese online platforms Alibaba and JD.com.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X