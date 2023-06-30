Chris Wood's Greed and Fear to increase investment in Zomato by further cutting ONGC stake

Greed and Fear had introduced an investment in Zomato with a four percent weightage in the India long-only portfolio in May.

Chris Wood of Jefferies is set to increase his investment in food delivery platform Zomato by another percentage point, just a month after introducing an investment in his portfolios. Shares of Zomato are trading close to their 52-week high.

The investment will be increased by trimming the investment made in state-run ONGC.