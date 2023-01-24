Zomato reintroduces Gold membership with new benefits at Rs 149 for 3 months

The new Zomato Gold membership is currently on an invite-only basis and is available in limited cities.
Zomato has reintroduced its 'Gold' membership programme introductory price of Rs 149 for three months. It will enable users to avail of discounts for dining in at restaurants along with free delivery on orders above Rs 199, VIP access during rush hours, access to Zomato Legends and more.
Recommended ArticlesView All
The Economic Enigma — Why India is definitely better placed than US and Europe
Jan 24, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
‘Wasted a full year’ — Wipro leaves 452 freshers high and dry, and angry
Jan 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Google layoffs: Heartbreaking stories of a mother-to-be and people who were with the company for decades
Jan 23, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Rising Parent Royalties — Time to clampdown on royalty payment to 51% foreign owners
Jan 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Zomato will also offer a “no delay guarantee” to Gold members and delayed deliveries will result in the user getting a Rs 100 coupon right away.
Customers who were subscribed to the company's previous loyalty programme called Pro Plus, which was suspended in 2021, will also be given a complimentary subscription to Gold for three months.
The new programme will be Zomato’s fourth iteration of its loyalty programme in the last few years. Before launching Pro Plus in 2021, Zomato introduced Pro in 2020 which replaced the original Zomato Gold membership programme.
The membership is currently on an invite-only basis and is available in limited cities.
Zomato first launched its Gold membership programme in 2017 with 1+1 offers and other discounts on dining and delivery orders.
In another attempt to reinvent, Zomato also said that is also working on rebranding its 10-minute food delivery service called Zomato Instant.
When rumours started doing rounds about the company shutting down the service, it said, "Instant is not shutting down. We are working on a new menu with our partners and rebranding the business. All finishing stations remain intact, and no people are impacted by this decision."
The service was made available through Zomato's ‘finishing stations,’ which were loaded with 20-30 of the best-selling dishes from various restaurants based on demand predictability and hyperlocal preferences.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!