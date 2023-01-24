Zomato reintroduces Gold membership with new benefits at Rs 149 for 3 months

The new Zomato Gold membership is currently on an invite-only basis and is available in limited cities.

Zomato has reintroduced its 'Gold' membership programme introductory price of Rs 149 for three months. It will enable users to avail of discounts for dining in at restaurants along with free delivery on orders above Rs 199, VIP access during rush hours, access to Zomato Legends and more.

Zomato will also offer a “no delay guarantee” to Gold members and delayed deliveries will result in the user getting a Rs 100 coupon right away.

Customers who were subscribed to the company's previous loyalty programme called Pro Plus, which was suspended in 2021, will also be given a complimentary subscription to Gold for three months.

The new programme will be Zomato’s fourth iteration of its loyalty programme in the last few years. Before launching Pro Plus in 2021, Zomato introduced Pro in 2020 which replaced the original Zomato Gold membership programme.

The membership is currently on an invite-only basis and is available in limited cities.

Zomato first launched its Gold membership programme in 2017 with 1+1 offers and other discounts on dining and delivery orders.

In another attempt to reinvent, Zomato also said that is also working on rebranding its 10-minute food delivery service called Zomato Instant.

When rumours started doing rounds about the company shutting down the service, it said, "Instant is not shutting down. We are working on a new menu with our partners and rebranding the business. All finishing stations remain intact, and no people are impacted by this decision."