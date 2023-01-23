Zomato rebranding — not shutting — its 10-minute food delivery service Instant

Zomato is working on rebranding its 10-minute food delivery service, Zomato Instant, which was launched in March 2022. Rumours were afoot that Zomato is shutting down the service but the company confirmed in a statement that it is only working on rebranding it.

“Instant is not shutting down. We are working on a new menu with our partners and rebranding the business. All finishing stations remain intact, and no people are impacted by this decision,” said a Zomato spokesperson.

The service was made available through Zomato's ‘finishing stations,’ which were loaded with 20-30 of the best-selling dishes from various restaurants based on demand predictability and hyperlocal preferences.

“The fulfilment of our quick delivery promise relies on a dense finishing stations’ network, which is located in close proximity to high-demand customer neighbourhoods. Sophisticated dish-level demand prediction algorithms, and future-ready in-station robotics are employed to ensure that your food is sterile, fresh and hot at the time it is picked by the delivery partner,” Deepinder Goyal, CEO, Zomato, wrote in a blog post on the service’s launch.

The company opened about five of these stations, the majority of which were in the National Capital Region. Bengaluru has joined the service more recently.