Zomato launches Zomato Wings to connect investors with restaurants

The food delivery and restaurant aggregator Zomato on Tuesday announced the launch of its platform Zomato Wings to connect investors with restaurants.

“By curating a set of restaurants and cloud-kitchens that could become rocketships if fuelled with equity capital, we hope to build the go-to platform for venture capital firms, angel investors, family offices, etc. that are looking to make private investments in restaurants and cloud-kitchens,” Zomato wrote in its blog post.

The food-tech platform added that as it partners with more investors by connecting them with enterprising restaurants, more budding restaurants would use Zomato Wings for fundraising, and the platform’s flywheel would create a win-win for restaurants and investors, and by extension, for Zomato

Zomato noted that while some large chains have attracted investors, it has barely scratched the surface – in the last three years, only about 25 restaurants and cloud kitchens saw Series A or larger equity funding rounds, as per Tracxn. There are thousands of budding restaurants that may not have the expertise or focus to fundraise at the right time from the right investors, Zomato said, adding that this is where it wants to help.

Commenting on whether Zomato would invest in these deals, the firm said, “We would have loved to! We have strong conviction in the imminent success of so many of our restaurant partners, and nothing would give us more joy than becoming closer partners.”

However, it said that by owning an equity stake in one brand, concerns may be raised among other brands. “Again, we do not want to compete with restaurants and want to remain a fair and neutral platform for all restaurants,” it added.

Zomato’s role would be limited to being a facilitator of fundraising for restaurants. It will help restaurants position their story and metrics in the right manner and connect them with the right investors, the company said in the blog.