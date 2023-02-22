English
Zomato launches home style meal offering with 'Zomato Everyday'

Zomato launches home-style meal offering with 'Zomato Everyday'

Zomato launches home-style meal offering with 'Zomato Everyday'
By Shilpa Ranipeta  Feb 22, 2023 12:17:53 PM IST (Updated)

The current offering, Zomato has said, will see it's food partners collaborate with home-chefs who will design home-style meals starting from Rs 89, which the company says will be delivered "within minutes"

Zomato has announced the launch of 'Zomato Everyday', a home-style meals offering.

This is the remodeled offering of its 10-minute food delivery service that the company suspended in January, less than a year after it launched it as a pilot in Gurgaon.
"We are working on remodeling the Zomato Instant service to focus on offering our customers home-style cooked meals at affordable prices (will be called Zomato Everyday)," CEO Deepinder Goyal said in the Shareholder letter while announcing results for Q3FY23.
Zomato Everyday too, will first be available in select areas in Gurgaon.
The current offering, Zomato has said, will see it's food partners collaborate with home-chefs who will design home-style meals starting from Rs 89, which the company says will be delivered "within minutes"
Also Read: Amazon backs FreshToHome in $104 million funding round
Goyal said in the Q3 shareholder letter that there is a large opportunity in a market like India for a service like this, which is relatively untapped currently.
However, startups that have attempted a similar offering in the past haven't seen success.
Swiggy launched a separate app for home-style meals in 2019 called "Swiggy Daily" as an experiment, which shut down within a year in 2020 owing to weak demand.
Another app that shut down in the space was Holachef. Founded in 2014, the company was backed by the likes of Ratan Tata, Kalaari Capital and India Quotient.
However, the startup struggled over the years to stay afloat and eventually shut operations in 2018 and was then acquired by Ola's FoodPanda a few months later.
Also Read: Sapphire Foods hiking stake in Maldives-based Pizza Hut franchisee
First Published: Feb 22, 2023 12:03 PM IST
