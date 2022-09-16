By Anand Singha

Mini The food delivery app has gone all out with filters like high protein, low calorie, low carbs, low fat, and high fibre; as well a nutrition data section tailor-made to please conscious foodies.

Zomato unveiled a new section called ‘Healthy’ on Friday, September 16, with the goal to provide 'better food for more people.'

The restaurant aggregator and food delivery company explained, “While ‘better food’ focuses on increasing customer love by helping them discover the best food options around them, ‘for more people’ captures our endless endeavour to evoke this emotion in more people.”

Healthy is now available in 10 cities across India – Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Chandigarh, Chennai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata.

Zomato, recognising that the term ‘healthy’ means different things to different individuals, has created this new section to cater to a variety of needs.

"We learnt that many of our customers seek healthy food options online but are yet to find an offering that serves them well. With this in mind, we set out to build an offering that serves an amazing assortment of healthy options around you, which you can consume on an everyday basis," the company said.

It has launched a new set of filters for every dietary need — high protein, low calorie, low carbs, low fat, and high fibre, to mention a few.

In addition, the company has centralised all information for clients who enjoy reading food labels. This section will provide extensive information on the food, such as the number of calories and macronutrients (protein, carbs, fat, fibre).

Zomato also unveiled a guilt-free indulgences section for customers with a sweet tooth. Under this, consumers will be able to enjoy their dessert selections without having to pick between sweetness and health.

Customers will also be able to enjoy their vegan alternatives, which are designed for folks who follow plant-based diets.