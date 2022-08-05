    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    Zomato keeps preferential price unchanged in pursuit of Blinkit despite lower valuation from EY

    Zomato keeps preferential price unchanged in pursuit of Blinkit despite lower valuation from EY

    Zomato keeps preferential price unchanged in pursuit of Blinkit despite lower valuation from EY
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    In its first valuation report, EY had priced Zomato at Rs 70.76 per share but the company obtained a second valuation after a specific request from exchanges. 

    Zomato has kept its preferential price unchanged at Rs 70.76 per share for its Blinkit acquisition despite EY valuing it lower in the second round of evaluation.
    On June 24, Zomato’s board gave its go-ahead for the Deepinder Goyal-led company to acquire the e-grocery startup Blinkit (formerly Grofers), which was founded by his long-time friend and former ‘Zoman’ Albinder Dhindsa.
    In its first valuation report, EY had priced Zomato at Rs 70.76 per share, but the company obtained a second valuation after a specific request from exchanges.
    Also Read: Zomato mulls a new group identity — Eternal
    EY's second valuation report used different valuation methodologies and determined that the fair value was lower.
    The food delivery company's stock has shot up over 23 percent in the past five trading sessions but is still down over 50 percent from its listing price.
    Also Read | Timeline: Zomato’s year-long pursuit of Blinkit
    In an all-stock deal, Zomato wants to swap shares with Blinkit, valuing the grocery delivery platform at $568 million. Zomato has cut Blinkit’s valuation nearly in half since turning the e-grocer into a unicorn in a $120 million funding round co-led with Tiger Global last August.
    Zomato on Thursday said investment firm Tiger Global had reduced its stake in the company by almost half to 2.77 percent by selling over 18.45 crore shares in the open market. Tiger Global's Internet Fund VI Pte Ltd had a holding of 5.11 percent in the online food delivery platform before the sale.
    A day earlier, Ride-hailing app Uber offloaded 61.2 crore shares for Rs 3,088 crore through an open market transaction. According to bulk deal data available with BSE, Uber BV sold 61,21,99,100 shares, amounting to a 7.8 percent stake in the company.
    Also Read: Zomato reports 42.7% increase in food revenue citing a rise in orders
    (Edited by : Abhishek Jha)

    Tags

    GrofersM&amp;AZomato

    Previous Article

    Kalyan Jewellers looks to open more stores in north India to improve margins

    Next Article

    Sexual misconduct claims rock Apple, women employees allege 'inaction'

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng