Deepinder Goyal launches Zomato hotline number to report rash driving by delivery partners

By Shloka Badkar

Mini Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said the company does not incentivise its delivery partners for making sure the deliveries are done on time, nor does it penalise them for being late.

Zomato has started rolling out delivery bags that mention a hotline number to report rash driving of its delivery partners to make the traffic on the roads 'saner,' the company's Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal tweeted.

Goyal said that the company does not incentivise its delivery partners for making sure the deliveries are done on time, nor does it penalise them for being late.

Also read: 900 restaurants to delist from Swiggy Dineout over deep discounting

He said the company also does not tell them what the estimated delivery time is. "..if someone is speeding, it is of their own accord. Please help us make the traffic on our roads saner," Goyal's following tweet stated.

"In case of rash driving, call 8178-500-500," the message on the delivery bags states.

Zomato's shares ended nearly 0.9 percent lower on the BSE at Rs 63 apiece.