Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    Deepinder Goyal launches Zomato hotline number to report rash driving by delivery partners

    Deepinder Goyal launches Zomato hotline number to report rash driving by delivery partners

    Deepinder Goyal launches Zomato hotline number to report rash driving by delivery partners
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Shloka Badkar   IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said the company does not incentivise its delivery partners for making sure the deliveries are done on time, nor does it penalise them for being late. 

    Zomato has started rolling out delivery bags that mention a hotline number to report rash driving of its delivery partners to make the traffic on the roads 'saner,' the company's Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal tweeted.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    BYJU’S won’t shut down Kerala office and will retain 140 laid-off employees

    BYJU’S won’t shut down Kerala office and will retain 140 laid-off employees

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Twitter blue tick: How Elon Musk's move to charge $8 a month has played out so far

    Twitter blue tick: How Elon Musk's move to charge $8 a month has played out so far

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    High fuel rates, easy loans and eased travel curbs — What will drive CV sales to one million by FY24

    High fuel rates, easy loans and eased travel curbs — What will drive CV sales to one million by FY24

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Ten reasons why this might be India’s breakout moment

    Ten reasons why this might be India’s breakout moment

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Goyal said that the company does not incentivise its delivery partners for making sure the deliveries are done on time, nor does it penalise them for being late.
    Also read: 900 restaurants to delist from Swiggy Dineout over deep discounting
    He said the company also does not tell them what the estimated delivery time is. "..if someone is speeding, it is of their own accord. Please help us make the traffic on our roads saner," Goyal's following tweet stated.
    "In case of rash driving, call 8178-500-500," the message on the delivery bags states.
    Zomato's shares ended nearly 0.9 percent lower on the BSE at Rs 63 apiece.
    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Zomatozomato delivery
    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng