Deepinder Goyal launches Zomato hotline number to report rash driving by delivery partners

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said the company does not incentivise its delivery partners for making sure the deliveries are done on time, nor does it penalise them for being late.
Zomato has started rolling out delivery bags that mention a hotline number to report rash driving of its delivery partners to make the traffic on the roads 'saner,' the company's Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal tweeted.
As promised earlier, we have started rolling out delivery bags which mention a hotline phone number to report rash driving by our delivery partners. Please remember – we don’t incentivise our delivery partners for on time deliveries, nor do we penalise them for late ones. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Jic36Rt1qn— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 2, 2022
Goyal said that the company does not incentivise its delivery partners for making sure the deliveries are done on time, nor does it penalise them for being late.
He said the company also does not tell them what the estimated delivery time is. "..if someone is speeding, it is of their own accord. Please help us make the traffic on our roads saner," Goyal's following tweet stated.
"In case of rash driving, call 8178-500-500," the message on the delivery bags states.
Zomato's shares ended nearly 0.9 percent lower on the BSE at Rs 63 apiece.
