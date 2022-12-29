Deepinder Goyal teases Zomato Gold comeback

Zomato had first launched its Gold membership programme in 2017 enabling diners to avail offers such as 1+1 on food and beverages at partner restaurants

Zomato Gold is likely to make a comeback to the food delivery platform, according to the company founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal's latest tweet.

Many restaurants on board were facing problems with the membership programme as they had to bear the costs of the deep discounts. Quite a few of them had even opted out of the programme.

In 2020, Zomato renamed and upgraded the gold membership to Zomato Pro. All Zomato Gold members were automatically upgraded to the Pro service from August 1, 2020.

"The restaurant industry is struggling during the COVID-19 crisis, and we hope that Zomato Pro can be one of the most important levers to drive growth, and help restaurant businesses cover up the losses incurred in the last few month," Zomato had said on its website blog while launching the Pro membership programme.

Zomato in August the following year, also introduced the 'Pro Plus' programme, which was available to limited users at first and on invite-only basis.

Zomato Pro Plus included all the benefits of Zomato Pro — such as dining offers, priority delivery, exclusive delivery offers that were over and above the ones available to other users — with a complete surcharge waiver and unlimited free deliveries.

However, in August this year, the company announced that it was discontinuing both the programmes.

