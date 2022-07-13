Zomato Instant will continue to remain in the pilot phase: Deepinder Goyal

Zomato’s 10-minute food delivery service ‘Instant’ will continue to remain in the pilot phase until it makes business sense, founder Deepinder Goyal told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive chat.

Zomato had announced its foray into quick food delivery with the launch of a 10-minute delivery offering, Zomato Instant, in March this year. The foodtech giant has been piloting the 10-minute food delivery with its employees in Gurugram.

However, Goyal wants to ensure that the business makes sense before they press hard on the quick food delivery promise. In fact, netizens had asked a lot of questions on the execution of the model when Zomato announced it.

“It’s still at pilot stage. The macro doesn’t matter because we have enough cash in the bank. If the business makes sense, we will press hard on it. Right now, we are just trying to learn if this model works and will it be applicable everywhere. We don’t want to make big mistakes with Zomato Instant,” Goyal added.

Goyal also told CNBC-TV18 that the company will not infuse any significant money into the instant food delivery service at the moment.

The food tech major aims to deliver biryani, momos, bread omelette, poha, coffee, tea, and even instant noodles through ‘finished stations’.

The company in a statement in March had said, “We are planning to launch a few stations in Gurugram in the next 30 days, and work towards improving our network based on our customers' feedback and demand. The finishing stations play a crucial role here specially in establishing shorter (less than 2 km) and defined routes for our delivery partners. We plan to take Instant Live in other Indian cities soon.”

While Goyal is taking the cautious approach with Zomato Instant, he remains very bullish on the quick commerce space. He told CNBC-TV18 that people have started to value the 10-minute delivery service.

"In food business, people are willing to pay for 10-minute delivery and value the service . Everybody wanted it free four years ago but now people are paying for the convenience that they get.”

India’s quick commerce market is expected to witness a 15x growth by 2025, reaching a market size of close to $5.5 billion, according to consulting firm RedSeer. Zomato’s rival Swiggy is looking at the space too along with ride-hailing giant Ola, as per reports. Further, Zepto has also forayed into food delivery and has started the services through an offering, ‘Cafe’, on its app.

