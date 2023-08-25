Zomato Exclusive Update: Softbank likely to sell shares soon, sources say

Softbank, an investor in food delivery aggregator Zomato Ltd. is likely to sell its shares through block deals soon, sources with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

Sources said that the lock-in period for investors post the Blinkit deal ends today, August 25.

As a result, the shares received during the Blinkit deal will unlock for trading on Monday, August 28.

Softbank, an investor in Blinkit, was issued shares of Zomato after the company's deal with Blinkit. That deal gave Softbank a 3.35 percent stake in Zomato.

E-mail queries sent to Zomato and SoftBank did not receive any comment.

The implied value for Zomato shares which Softbank received stood at Rs 70.76 per share. The stock is currently trading above those levels, thereby giving Softbank a profit from the sale.

Sources have said that investment banks are building a book to capture the demand for Zomato's shares.

Three Venture Capital firms - Softbank, Sequoia and Tiger Global had a lock-in period as part of the deal.

In fact, Zomato was also part of CNBC-TV18's dealing room chatter on Monday, where Nimesh Shah highlighted that a large block deal is likely to take place in the stock soon.

In a separate development, 51 lakh shares of Zomato exchanged hands in a block deal on Friday at a price of Rs 91.8 per share. Buyers and sellers in the transaction are not known.

Shares of Zomato are trading 2.5 percent lower at Rs 91.45. The stock has struggled to sustain above the mark of Rs 100, after it crossed it earlier this month for the first time since early last year.