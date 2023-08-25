CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsZomato Exclusive Update: Softbank likely to sell shares soon, sources say

Zomato Exclusive Update: Softbank likely to sell shares soon, sources say

Zomato was also part of CNBC-TV18's dealing room chatter on Monday, where Nimesh Shah highlighted that a large block deal is likely to take place in the stock soon.

Profile image

By Nisha Poddar  Aug 25, 2023 12:47:55 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Softbank, an investor in food delivery aggregator Zomato Ltd. is likely to sell its shares through block deals soon, sources with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

Share Market Live


Sources said that the lock-in period for investors post the Blinkit deal ends today, August 25.
As a result, the shares received during the Blinkit deal will unlock for trading on Monday, August 28.
Softbank, an investor in Blinkit, was issued shares of Zomato after the company's deal with Blinkit. That deal gave Softbank a 3.35 percent stake in Zomato.
E-mail queries sent to Zomato and SoftBank did not receive any comment.
The implied value for Zomato shares which Softbank received stood at Rs 70.76 per share. The stock is currently trading above those levels, thereby giving Softbank a profit from the sale.
Sources have said that investment banks are building a book to capture the demand for Zomato's shares.
Three Venture Capital firms - Softbank, Sequoia and Tiger Global had a lock-in period as part of the deal.
In fact, Zomato was also part of CNBC-TV18's dealing room chatter on Monday, where Nimesh Shah highlighted that a large block deal is likely to take place in the stock soon.
In a separate development, 51 lakh shares of Zomato exchanged hands in a block deal on Friday at a price of Rs 91.8 per share. Buyers and sellers in the transaction are not known.
Shares of Zomato are trading 2.5 percent lower at Rs 91.45. The stock has struggled to sustain above the mark of Rs 100, after it crossed it earlier this month for the first time since early last year.
(Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Zomato

Recommended Articles

View All
Kaynes Tech shares gain for eighth straight day, stock up 57% from IPO price

Kaynes Tech shares gain for eighth straight day, stock up 57% from IPO price

Feb 7, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Order Win Update: Power Mech Projects wins multiple orders worth Rs 724 crore

Order Win Update: Power Mech Projects wins multiple orders worth Rs 724 crore

Aug 25, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Shoppers Stop Share Price: Stock drops 11%, most in three years after MD & CEO Venu Nair quits

Shoppers Stop Share Price: Stock drops 11%, most in three years after MD & CEO Venu Nair quits

Aug 24, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Newsletter | India poised to lead 3 transitions world's witnessing: N Chandrasekaran; Trump arrested & more

Newsletter | India poised to lead 3 transitions world's witnessing: N Chandrasekaran; Trump arrested & more

Aug 25, 2023 IST6 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X