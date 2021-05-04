Zomato emerges most trusted brand during pandemic: Survey Updated : May 04, 2021 02:09:38 IST Amazon led the eCommerce market in terms of brand users, customer satisfaction and in net promoter score. Zomato has emerged as the most trusted brand, followed by Amazon Prime Video and Amazon marketplace. Big Basket was the most used brand in online grocery. Published : May 04, 2021 02:09 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply