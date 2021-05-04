  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business Companies

Zomato emerges most trusted brand during pandemic: Survey

Updated : May 04, 2021 02:09:38 IST

Amazon led the eCommerce market in terms of brand users, customer satisfaction and in net promoter score.
Zomato has emerged as the most trusted brand, followed by Amazon Prime Video and Amazon marketplace.
Big Basket was the most used brand in online grocery.
Zomato emerges most trusted brand during pandemic: Survey
Published : May 04, 2021 02:09 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Varun Beverages Q1 net profit jumps to Rs136.75crore

Varun Beverages Q1 net profit jumps to Rs136.75crore

UK and India announce $1.4 billion investment boost, step closer to trade deal

UK and India announce $1.4 billion investment boost, step closer to trade deal

Startup Street: How 1mg is meeting increasing demand for medicines and testing

Startup Street: How 1mg is meeting increasing demand for medicines and testing

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement