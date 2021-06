Akriti Chopra has been elevated as the co-founder of Zomato ahead of its public listing (IPO). Chopra, who has been with the company for a decade, will become the fifth co-founder of Zomato according to an internal email shared by Deepinder Goyal, said reports.

Deepinder Goyal along with Pankaj Chaddah had started the food delivery application in 2008. Chaddah left the company in 2018. Zomato’s other co-founders are Deepinder Goyal, Gunjan Patidar, Gaurav Gupta and Mohit Gupta. Guarav Gupta and Mohit Gupta were also elevated as the co-founders.

“Tuki (Akriti), I know this doesn’t mean much to you, because you have always been a founder at Zomato. Sometimes more than me, but never less than me. Thank you. Congratulations for now officially being a founder at Zomato,” Goyal wrote in the email.

Zomato has been restructuring its top-level chain prior to the launch of its public offering later this year. The company has added five new independent board members.

Kaushik Dutta, director of Thought Arbitrage Research Institute, took over as chairman; Gunjan Tilak Raj Soni, CEO of Zalora Group, an e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia; Namita Gupta, founder of Airveda, maker of app-enabled air quality monitor; Sutapa Banerjee, a behavioural insights adviser; and Aparna Popat, a professional badminton player joined the board.

Chopra had come from PwC to Zomato in 2011 as a senior manager of finance and operations. She later became the Chief Financial Officer and Chief People Officer. Chopra, who graduated from Lady Shri Ram College, played an important role in establishing and scaling business financials for the company.