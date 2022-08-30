Zomato cooks up intercity food delivery — will it be a hit or a miss?

Mini
The food delivery app is testing a new project close to the festive season, called Intercity Legends, through which it will deliver iconic foods across Indian cities in 24 hours. The food will be cooked, frozen, and shipped by air or road. Will foodies warm up to Zomato's current big idea. Will the food arrive fresh?
He further mentioned that the order arrived in less than 24 hours from Kolkata. “Pretty solid tin packaging for Rasgullah. Tasted good,” added the tweet.
Ordered Pyaaz kachori from Jaipur and Baked Rasgullah from Balram Mullick in Kolkata. New feature on Zomato. 24 hrs delivery. Let’s see how it comes out. pic.twitter.com/cpZniYn3RM— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) August 29, 2022
@zomato you beauty! Looking forward to my first intercity order and the memories it'll bring back! 😋 Chicken Masala from Dastarkhwan is amazing, kudos to the curation as well 👍 pic.twitter.com/ddNMaEw52T— Pushkal Srivastava (@pushkalcodes) August 27, 2022