Zomato co-founder Mohit Gupta resigns after 4 years, says 'Goodbye and godspeed'

Online food delivery service Zomato on Friday announced that co-founder Mohit Gupta has resigned from his position. Gupta, who had joined Zomato four-and-a-half year back, was elevated to co-founder in 2020 from the position of CEO of its food delivery business.

Gupta announced his decision to leave Zomato and pursue other "uncharted experiences" in a letter to the firm that was put on the BSE by the company.

He shared a note in which he wrote,

Four and a half wears ago I joined Deepi & this band of crazies truing to build the best food tech company in the country, I dare say the world. In this period, we brought our food delivery business back from the brink, survived crazy competition, the pandemic, and became a large and profitable business (as unlikely as it seemed at the beginning :-)).

The journey to build a world class tech business out of India, for India (and then maybe the world) is still on, just 1% done.

In this journey, it has been my pride and privilege to see Deepi, Akshant, Akriti, and the entire team grow leaps and bounds to become champions. You took me along and helped me grow immensely as well; for that, I thank vou from the bottom of my heart.

Over the past few years, I have seen Deepi become an even more mature and confident leader who is now completely capable of leading the business into a bright future with all of you by his side. It is with this confidence that I am deciding to move on from Zomato to seek the other unknown adventures that life holds for me. As I look ahead. I am full of excitement for the vision that Zomato. Blinkit. Hverzure and Feeding India are building towards.

Everyone - please continue shining, and making products that India loves using. You are all so brilliant in so many ways, in the hands of a very capable leadership team. I am looking forward to seeing you continuing to build on everything we have learnt over the years.

Be relentless, keep learning, and build an organization that is a role model for the rest of the world.

I remain a long only investor in Zomato.

Goodbye and godspeed.

In making the voluntary announcement of his departure, Zomato claimed that Gupta was not a key managerial employee as defined by the Companies Act of 2013 and the listing regulations.