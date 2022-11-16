Zomato clarifies it transfers 100% tips to their delivery partners

Zomato said the tips are transferred as and when they are received. The food aggregator said that all of all the tips they get, 80 percent are transferred within 60 minutes to the delivery partners' bank accounts and 92 percent of them are credited within 24 hours.

Zomato in a blog post on Wednesday clarified that it transfers to its delivery partners 100 percent of the tips it receives from the customers.

The food aggregator said that there are commonly believed misconceptions surrounding their tipping policy — one, that the tips are not transferred to the delivery partners in full, and two, that the tips are transferred to their bank accounts along with their weekly or monthly payout and not on the same day.

"Whatever amount delivery partners get in tips, 100 percent of it is transferred to their accounts directly. In fact, we absorb all payment gateway charges, including administrative and convenience fees, to ensure tips remain 100 percent transferrable," the company said in its blog post.

Regarding the timeline, the company said the tips are transferred as and when they are received. The food aggregator said that all of all the tips they get, 80 percent are transferred within 60 minutes to the delivery partners' bank accounts and 92 percent of them are credited within 24 hours. "We are working with our banking partners to ensure we hit 100 percent here, at the earliest," Zomato said.

Zomato also shared some statistics with regards to the customers tipping the delivery agents:

On an average, 5 percent of the daily orders include a tip. On Diwali, the same increased to 6.3 percent.

Customers tip Rs 27 on an average

Last month, a total of 8,652 delivery partners received tips worth over Rs 1,000

Zomato also said it actively informs delivery partners of who tipped them, when they would receive it and a notification is sent when the tip is credited. Additionally, for the delivery partner to reciprocate gratitude, we have small nudges throughout the tip journey to thank customers, both online and offline.

"Currently, of all the delivery partners who get tips, "Eighty-eight percent of them click on the ‘thank you’ pop-up to show gratitude to customers," the blog post added.