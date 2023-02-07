Chargeup partners with Zomato to enable EV financing option for delivery partners

With Chargeup now expanding its Battery Swapping Station network beyond Delhi-NCR to Tier-I & Tier-II cities, this initiative will enable Zomato to reduce the carbon footprint across India.

Chargeup, a FineTech platform in the EV sector, has partnered with Zomato to enable its delivery partners to get easy financing and leasing options for electric mobility switch. With Chargeup now expanding its Battery Swapping Station network beyond Delhi-NCR to Tier-I & Tier-II cities, this initiative will enable Zomato to reduce the carbon footprint across India.

Chargeup also plans to establish similar partnerships with leading players across verticals.

Mohit Sardana, Chief Operating Officer of Zomato said, "Through our partnership with Chargeup, our delivery partners will have access to a vast network of battery-swapping stations, ensuring 100 percent uptime and reducing operational costs for our delivery partners. This not only supports our sustainability goals but also contributes to our ongoing efforts to improve the lives of our delivery partners."

In another major development, Kenko said that it has made a strategic addition to its senior leadership by roping in Aman Priyadarshi of Zomato as Head of Product.

Keno added that Aman Priyadarshi, who previously held the role of Dining Business Head at Zomato, brings over a decade of diverse experience in solving problems for tech, business and strategy. Aman had an illustrious career during his time at Zomato. He helped establish and scale Zomato's online food delivery business in Turkey's Istanbul.

In his new role at Kenko, Aman will spearhead the company's product strategy and manage their entire product suite, with a key focus on growth and innovation. He will also play a critical role in introducing new products to their portfolio.