English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homebusiness Newscompanies News

Zomato begins mass layoffs, 100 employees already fired

Zomato begins mass layoffs, 100 employees already fired

Zomato begins mass layoffs, 100 employees already fired
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Kanishka Sarkar   IST (Published)

Zomato layoffs: The foodtech platform is the latest to join the list of companies firing employees to cut costs amid a challenging macro environment.

Zomato has begun laying off employees in order to cut costs and turn profitable as the macro environment becomes increasingly challenging, sources told Moneycontrol.com on Saturday.

Recommended Articles

View All
A check of Softbank's India holdings as allegations against Masayoshi Son put pressure on firm

A check of Softbank's India holdings as allegations against Masayoshi Son put pressure on firm

IST4 Min(s) Read

Pfizer vaccine expert brings threat over flu pandemic back into focus — How serious is it

Pfizer vaccine expert brings threat over flu pandemic back into focus — How serious is it

IST4 Min(s) Read

Shareholders, not firms, to bear share buyback tax burden. Here's what Sebi's proposal means for you

Shareholders, not firms, to bear share buyback tax burden. Here's what Sebi's proposal means for you

IST4 Min(s) Read

With COP27 countdown timer on, who pays what for climate crisis remains unanswered

With COP27 countdown timer on, who pays what for climate crisis remains unanswered

IST4 Min(s) Read


According to the sources, nearly 100 employees have already been fired as the food delivery platform looks to let go of about four percent of its workforce. The staff impacted by the move include those in product, tech, catalogue, and marketing, though people in the supply chain haven't been affected.
“These roles had become redundant as these employees who were mostly from mid-to-senior roles were working when the product was being revamped. Not that the product work is over, they have been let go,” a source was quoted as saying by Moneycontrol.
One of the sources said Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal had earlier held a town hall where he had intimated about job cuts across functions that were not performing well. A few account managers dealing with cloud kitchens have already been replaced, sources said.
A Zomato spokesperson told o Moneycontrol that there has been a regular performance-based churn of under 3 percent of the workforce.
Also Read: Zomato clarifies it transfers 100% tips to their delivery partners
Zomato is the latest among big names to join the list of companies going for massive job cuts. Since last month, Byju’s, Twitter, Amazon and Meta have gone for mass layoffs impacts impacting employees across functions and locations.
Specifically, most startups have either implemented a hiring freeze or have laid of staff since funding winter began amid recession concerns.
The layoffs at Zomato come soon after three top-level exits from the company in the last three weeks. Zomato's co- founder Mohit Gupta, new initiatives head Rahul Ganjoo and intercity head Siddharth Jhewar had quit, prompting concerns about stability at the senior management level.
Also Read: Can job loss insurance help if you get laid off? Here's the answer
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

layoffsZomato

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng