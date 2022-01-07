Zomato-backed Shiprocket to acquire consumer data platform Wigzo Tech

Logistics fulfillment startup Shiprocket is set to buy a 75 percent stake in Wigzo Tech — a data platform that helps brands analyse consumer behavior.

With this acquisition, Shiprocket wants to expand its technology stack for online retailers and help them offer a more personalised end-to-end consumer experience.

Explaining the acquisition rationale, Shiprocket said it has been leveraging delivery-behavior data by enabling end-to-end logistics and fulfillment for over 2.5 lakh SMEs, direct-to-consumer (D2C) retailers and social commerce sellers.

Now, with Wigzo Tech embedded in its technology platform, it will be able to offer intelligence about customer purchasing behavior to increase conversion.

"India's has over 10,000 D2C brands, with the sector projected to touch $100 billion by 2025", said Saahil Goel, Co-Founder, and CEO, Shiprocket. He believes consumer behaviour data can help brands beat the competition by offering a tailored buying experience to modern customers.

"This is where Wigzo is proving a game-changer in assisting D2C brands," said Goel.

Currently, Wigzo Tech is helping more than 400 e-commerce and D2C companies analyse consumer data in real-time through Artificial Intelligence (AI) or Machine Learning (ML) algorithms. It is marketing automation and business intelligence platforms are also being used by offline brands such as Morphy Richards, Forest Essentials and others.

"As we went through the process of evaluating what our association could mean, we were certain that this would be an immensely beneficial partnership," said Umair Mohammad, who co-founded Wigzo Tech with Himanshu Kaushik and Mohammed Atyab.

The deal follows Shiprocket's recent $185 million Series E funding round led by Zomato, Singapore-based Temasek, and Lightrock India. It is also backed by other investors such as Bertelsmann India Investments, Tribe Capital, March Capital, Infoedge Ventures, and PayPal Ventures.

At the time, the company had indicated it would use part of the funds for acquisitions. Wigzo Tech is its first purchase after the fundraiser.